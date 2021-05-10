Bears 'heartbroken' over death of Tarik Cohen's brother, team says

The Chicago Bears on Sunday night sent their condolences to running back Tarik Cohen and his family after his brother was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation.

Tyrell Antar Cohen, the brother of the running back, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at the substation in Raleigh, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell," the Bears said. "Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

The 25-year-old fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday, and authorities tried to locate him but couldn’t so they called off the search, Curry said. Shortly after 9 a.m. authorities received a call from the Duke Energy substation where an employee found Cohen’s body, Curry said.

"He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident," Curry added, via the Raleigh News & Observer.

Tarik Cohen, who played college football at North Carolina A&T and has been with the Bears for the last four years, appealed to Twitter users early Sunday morning asking if anyone had seen his brother, the News & Observer reported.

By Sunday evening, the tweet had been deleted.

The AP and Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.