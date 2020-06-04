Bears coach Matt Nagy says protest OK if team demonstrates it will be done 'together'

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy appeared to support some kind of player demonstration amid mass protests against police brutality and racism taking place across the U.S.

Nagy addressed the possibility of more players kneeling during the national anthem again in a video conference call with reporters Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I know that’s a big discussion,” Nagy said. “Whatever we end up doing together, it would be that [together]. What the players want to do, we’ll do. We’re gonna listen. We’ll talk through it. Then whatever we all decide to do, or they decide to do, we’ll do that. I know that we’ll do it together.”

The idea of kneeling during the national anthem sparked up again as players recall Colin Kaepernick’s actions during the 2016 season amid the recent wave of protests.

Nagy’s comments about the possibility of Bears players kneeling during the anthem followed Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's comments earlier in the week.

“It would be extremely silly of me, if I’m sitting here saying that I’m going to listen, to learn, and try to have an empathy and understanding, to not allow guys the platform if they feel like it’s the right way to represent the healing and some of those solutions that we’re looking to,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I absolutely would be open and wanting to listen and be open to that."