Bears' Anthony Miller ejected after scuffle during NFC wild-card game vs. Saints

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller was ejected from the team’s NFC wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemed to be talking trash to Miller after a third-down incompletion in the third quarter, and Miller retaliated by shoving Gardner-Johnson in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the Saints-Bears regular-season matchup earlier this year, Gardner-Johnson poked his finger inside Miller's facemask. The receiver got into it with Gardner-Johnson but things between the two players stayed relatively calm.

RAVENS RETURN FAVOR TO TITANS BY CELEBRATING, STOMPING ON LOGO DURING WILD-CARD VICTORY

However, tensions then boiled over between the two teams when Bears wide receiver Javon Wims punched Gardner-Johnson in the helmet.

The two started a brawl and Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins tried to break it up. Wims was the only player ejected in the melee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, both Miller and Gardner-Johnson got offsetting personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct and Miller got ejected. Gardner-Johnson, who is in his second year out of Florida, has developed a reputation for upsetting opposing offensive players.

The Saints held a 7-3 lead over the Bears at the time of the scuffle.