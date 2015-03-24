Bears agree to 1-year deal with WR Morgan

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Josh Morgan.

The move was announced on Monday.

In six seasons with San Francisco (2008-11) and Washington (2012-13), Morgan has199 receptions for 2,488 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 27 kickoff returns for 625 yards and eight punt returns for 59 yards.

Last season, Morgan had 20 catches for 214 yards, 12 kickoff returns for 239 yards and eight punt returns for 59 yards.