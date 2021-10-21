Ex-Bears great on Aaron Rodgers 'own you' taunt: 'I’d like to punch him in his face'

Former Chicago Bears great Olin Kreutz didn’t take too kindly to Aaron Rodgers screaming at fans he still "owns you" during the Green Bay Packers’ victory against their NFC North rival.

Rodgers said after the game he saw fans at Soldier Field flipping him the bird, and the "own you" comment just came out on a whim.

The former Bears center, who was an All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year NFL career, offered some fighting words instead.

"I’d like to punch him in his face," Kreutz said on 670 The Score. "When you see that, that’s your first reaction, right? I don’t care if you’re right. I don’t care what his excuse is, that just is your first reaction. To me, that’s a lame excuse. … Just because you’re right doesn’t make you right for doing it."

Rodgers responded to the remarks on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Are we getting that soft as a society that we can’t have a back and forth now?" Rodgers asked. "Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want, which I think they should be able to, that’s fine, but the one time you say something back to them, that gets caught on hot mic… now it’s that I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization and my own organization."

Kreutz got a firsthand look at just how damaging Rodgers had been to the Bears. Kreutz was on the Bears from 2008 to 2010, just around the time Rodgers took over as the Packers’ starting quarter. He played four games for the New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers was 6-10 in his first season as a starter for the Packers. In 2009, the team would make the wild-card playoffs and in 2010 he would win his first and (so far) only Super Bowl title.