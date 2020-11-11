'Bear crawl’ for 26 miles: Top US trainer raised big funds for veteran at New York City Marathon

Devon Lévesque is like "Fight Club," in 2020, without the anarchy.

One of America’s top fitness trainers, he just broke barriers doing the New York City Marathon -- all of its 26.2 miles in a very unique way.

He finished the marathon in a bear crawl where he ran on his hands and feet.

He told Fox News he never wanted to quit.

“I was in a non-negotiable mindset. I prepared 12 months for this and stayed hyper-focused for thirty days leading up to it. A week leading up to it I cleared my schedule and fully zoned in on every step I would take during the crawl. I tried to anticipate all pieces of the full 21 hours.”

Lévesque, who has spent his life being the fast one, did the crazy feat to raise money for the organization that helps veterans nationally find renewed purpose and employment through fitness and address the alarming veteran suicide issue.

He began on October 30th in Brooklyn as he crawled the 26.2 miles over the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park in 20 hours and 48 minutes -- start time: 5 PM ET in Brooklyn (John Paul Jones Park) on Friday, October 30; finishing time: 1:48 PM ET in Central Park on Saturday, October 31.

“I had a nonnegotiable mentality- I had to finish. I felt very accomplished when I crossed the finish line not only from a mental and physical perspective but also from an awareness perspective. The last six miles in Central Park were the toughest but every time I lifted my head there was an additional ten people and it the crowd just kept getting larger and larger.”

The herculean feat honored Devon’s late father, Michael, who committed suicide when Devon was 16 years old.

The event raised more than $150,000 FitOps Foundation.

Action star John Cena has pledged to match dollar for dollar donations up to $1,000,000 to until the end of Veterans Day.

The chance to give back and honor his father was enough motivation to finish.

“What kept me going was the purpose I decided to do this for, which was to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental health awareness. God helped me through it- I listened to gospel music along the way. I was in a different headspace and was in deep thought the entire time on just getting it done. Different scenarios would run through my brain on why I was doing it and how long it would be until I was done. I broke it down into 18 rounds and attacked each round with a positive attitude and a non-negotiable mentality. Non-negotiable mentality means the only convincing I do is convincing myself to finish. There is never a point where I am convincing myself to stop. Too many people make excuses on why not to do something. I didn’t let any of those negotiations into my head.”

Now it’s time to rest as he contemplates his next challenge.

“I believe you should give back as much as you receive.”