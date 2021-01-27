BBWAA responds to Curt Schilling's request to be removed from 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Curt Schilling, a three-time World Series champion, fell 16 votes shy of the 75% mark that would have made him a Hall of Famer this year. Schilling will have one more opportunity next year to make it to Cooperstown, but the former ace for the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Boston Red Sox wants his name removed from the ballot.

On Tuesday after once again falling short of enshrinement, Schilling shared a letter on his Facebook saying that he will not participate in the final year of voting.

In response to Schilling, Baseball Writers' Association of America [BBWAA] secretary/treasurer Jack O'Connell issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that they will "urge" the Hall of Fame to keep Schilling on the ballot.

"It is the position of the Baseball Writers' Association of America that Mr. Schilling's request to remove himself from the ballot is a violation of the rules set forth by the National Baseball Hall of Fame's board of directors, who have commissioned the BBWAA to conduct the annual elections, specifically the following: 'The duty of the Screening Committee shall be to prepare a ballot listing in alphabetical order eligible candidates who (1) received a vote on a minimum of five percent (5%) of the ballots cast in the preceding election or (2) are eligible for the first time and are nominated by any two of the six members of the BBWAA Screening Committee.'

"Mr. Schilling has fulfilled both of those requirements and should remain on the ballot for consideration by the voting body for what would be his final year on the BBWAA ballot in 2022.

"The Hall of Fame assigned the BBWAA to be the electorate in 1936. This association has abided by the rules for 85 years and shall continue to do so. The BBWAA urges the board to reject Mr. Schilling's request."

Schilling pitched for 20 MLB seasons, had 216 career wins, with a 3.46 ERA, and 3,116 strikeouts. He finished second in the Cy Young voting three separate times.

Schilling is most-remembered for pitching Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees with a bloody sock, which derived from an ankle tendon injury, and the bloody sock was a byproduct of the stitches pressing against his tendon. The Red Sox ended up winning the game, and eventually put an end to their 86-year wait for a World Series title.

Ever since Schilling retired from baseball as a player, he’s been surrounded by controversy.

First, he was suspended from ESPN while at the Little League World Series after he sent out a tweet comparing Muslim extremists to Nazi-era Germans. He was eventually fired from the network after he made a comment on his Facebook regarding transgender people.

When people attacked the US Capitol a few weeks back, Schilling immediately took his thoughts to Twitter regarding the topic.

"You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back …. and watch folks start a confrontation for (expletive) that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption," Schilling wrote at the time.

Schilling added in his Facebook post regarding the Hall of Fame that he’s "at peace."

"In my 22 years playing professional baseball in the most culturally diverse locker rooms in sports I’ve never said or acted in any capacity other than being a good teammate," Schilling wrote. "I’ve certainly been exposed to racism and sexism and homophobia as it’s part of who human beings are. I’ve played with and talked with gay teammates. I’ve played with wife beaters, adulterers, assaulted, drug addicts and alcoholics. I’ve never hit a woman, driven drunk, done drugs, PEDs or otherwise, assaulted anyone or committed any sort of crime.

"But I’m now somehow in a conversation with two men who cheated, and instead of being accountable they chose to destroy others lives to protect their lie."

Schilling continued: "I will always have one thing they will forever chase. A legacy. Whatever mine is as a player it will be the truth, and one I earned for better or worse.

"Having said all that the media has created a Curt Schilling that does not and has never existed. It’s one of the things that has allowed me to sleep at night. Not an ounce of that is to absolve myself of sin, Lord knows I’ve committed my share and will do so again. Never malicious, never to willfully or intentionally hurt another person. I was 100% accountable and still am."