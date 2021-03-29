Baylor's Kim Mulkey: NCAA should 'dump' COVID testing for Final Fours

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey added her two cents to the coronavirus testing debate after an Elite Eight loss in the NCAA Tournament to UConn on Monday night.

Mulkey told reporters the NCAA needs to "dump" the testing for coronavirus during the tournament before the Final Four begins.

"I want to say this to all of you," Mulkey started. "I don’t think my words matter but after the games today and tomorrow there’s four teams left on the men’s side and the women’s side they need to dump the COVID testing. Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that end up having test positive for something and they don’t get to play in the Final Four?

"So, you need to just forget the COVID test. Let the four teams playing in each Final Four go battle it out."

The Next, a women’s basketball website, and a few other outlets picked up Mulkey’s quotes after the game.

Baylor had to go on a COVID pause during the season after Mulkey and the rest of the team were battling coronavirus issues.

In January, she appeared to be unhappy with having to play in the midst of the pandemic.

"The answer is this: The season will continue on. It's called the almighty dollar," she said at the time, via ESPN. "The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men's tournament. The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else.

"One conference does this, one conference does that. The CDC says this. Everybody is confused. I'm confused. I'm uncomfortable coaching. I understand, COVID is real. I've had it -- come talk to me sometime. But I don't know ... all the calls and procedures, that's gonna go on and make it unusual, uncomfortable for every program. We're no different at Baylor."

Baylor lost by two points to UConn on Monday night, 69-67.