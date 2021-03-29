Baylor's DiJonai Carrington on controversial no-call: 'Film does not lie'

Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington ripped the referees’ decision to swallow the whistle at the end of the game when she appeared to be fouled by UConn as she tried to give the team the lead.

Carrington dribbled to her left and tried to put up a shot over two Huskies defenders. The shot fell short and Carrington was looking for a foul, but the referees didn’t blow the whistle. Carrington finished with 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting off the bench. NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The no-call didn’t sit well with Carrington after the game.

"You can’t swallow your whistle when the game is on the line," Carrington tweeted. "Film does not lie."

She told reporters: "I personally don’t see it as (a) controversial call. I already saw it on the replay. One girl fouled me on my face and one girl fouled me on the arm."

UConn won the game, 69-67.

Freshman Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 28 points. She added three rebounds and three steals. Christyn Williams had 21 points and seven rebounds.

UConn will advance to the Final Four for the 13th consecutive time. The team will play the winner between Arizona and Indiana.

The Huskies have 11 NCAA championships but haven’t won since 2016. UConn is two wins away from ending that drought.