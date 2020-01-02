Baylor's Charlie Brewer leaves Sugar Bowl after taking huge hit out of bounds

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was forced to leave the Sugar Bowl against Georgia on Wednesday when his head appeared to hit the turf on a late hit out of bounds.

Brewer, who was cleared to play against the Bulldogs after suffering a concussion in the Big 12 title game, was removed from the game and did not return. He finished 24-for-41 with 211 passing yards, a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and an interception. The Bears lost 26-14.

PICKENS LEADS NO. 5 GEORGIA PAST NO. 8 BAYLOR IN SUGAR BOWL

Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Brewer did not appear to be concussed. The medical staff was concerned about possible spinal and neck injuries. He said that Brewer was going to be monitored overnight and the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

“It's scary when they were holding his head and stabilizing his neck and he's yelling at them to let go of him and let him go back in the game,” Rhule said. “He's a great player whose best football is in front of him.”

WAKE FOREST: QB NEWMAN TO LEAVE AS GRADUATE TRANSFER

Brewer’s lone touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard strike to Denzel Mims that cut Georgia’s lead to 12 points. His rushing touchdown came from the 1-yard line later in the quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brewer, a junior, finishes his season with 3,161 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.