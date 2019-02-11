Bat's appearance at Indiana Pacers game may have exposed people to rabies, officials say

Anyone who had contact with a bat during last week’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers may have been exposed to rabies, Indiana health officials said Sunday.

A bat managed to swoop down from the top of Bankers Life Fieldhouse and flew around the arena during play Thursday. Officials urged anyone who came into contact with the bat to call the health department or contact a health care provider about getting a rabies vaccination.

The bat came into play during the first quarter of the game, when video showed the animal flying around the players on the court. The bat was able to escape team officials and players trying to bring it down and capture it. It’s unclear whether the bat has rabies.

A person is considered potentially exposed to rabies only if direct contact occurs between a bat and the person’s bare skin. There have been no reports of anyone coming into contact with the bat.

Last week’s game was just the latest bat incident to occur this season.

Last month, a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets in San Antonio was briefly halted because of bats flying around the AT&T Center. Also last month, the Utah Jazz mascot captured a bat flying around the Vivint Smart Home Area during warmups, according to the Deseret News.

