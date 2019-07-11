Baseball team's coach gives adorable pep talk to players

A summer collegiate baseball team sent out its adorable pint-sized coach for a pep talk during its game last week.

The Kalamazoo Growlers were up 2-0 in the third inning against the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a Northwoods League game when Coach Drake, 6, was forced to make a mound visit.

The boy came out to give the pitcher, catcher and infielders a bit of a pep talk about going back into the dugout. The boy patted his players on the butt before turning around and heading off the field.

Drake waved his cap to the crowd as he crossed the first base line.

The Growlers’ Twitter account posted the video on Wednesday and it quickly received national attention. The clip received more than 900 retweets and 3,500 likes.

The pep talk must have worked because Kalamazoo held strong and won the game, 6-0.