Baseball world reacts to PETA's call to change name of 'bullpen'

PETA’s call for baseball to change the name of the bullpen to "arm barn" drew some reaction among fans on Thursday.

In a release Thursday, PETA said the baseball world should replace the word "bullpen," which refers to the area where bulls are kept for slaughter.

"Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. "PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead."

The baseball world reacted with mixed reviews.

PETA said the term bullpen referred to the area of a bull’s pen, where bulls are "held before they are slaughtered — it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.

"Switching to ‘arm barn’ would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals."

Where the word "bullpen" originated is up for debate. The Cincinnati Enquirer is thought to have been the first to use it in 1877 in O.P. Caylor’s game recap.

"The bull-pen at the Cincinnati grounds with its `three for a quarter crowd' has lost its usefulness. The bleacher boards just north of the old pavilion now holds the cheap crowd, which comes in at the end of the first inning on a discount," Naylor wrote.

The paper also noted the Durham Bulls tobacco ads would be plastered across stadium fences, and the pitchers would warm up on the other side. Thus, bullpen. The term has also been synonymous with prisoner of war camps and stockades.