Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony

The National Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their moment at Cooperstown in New York.

Instead, the class will be included at next year's induction festivities on July 25, 2021.

A record crowd was expected this summer in upstate New York to show support for Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain who was elected in January by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Along with Jeter and Walker, catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the players' union head who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport, were also going to be honored this summer.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.