NFL legend Barry Sanders contracts COVID, says he's symptom-free

Barry Sanders revealed Friday he is the latest breakthrough case of coronavirus.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

"Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs," he tweeted.

He said he would be ready for when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week on Sept. 12.

Sanders, who turned 53 last month, played 10 seasons with the Lions between 1989 and 1998 and abruptly retired when he was only 30 years old. The 10-time Pro Bowler and 1997 NFL MVP ran for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He led the league in rushing yards four times.

NFL LEGEND MARSHALL FAULK URGES AMERICANS TO GET EDUCATED ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE

NFL Alumni Health partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a national education campaign about the coronavirus vaccine.

"As a country, we’ve done a lot—individually and collectively—to help end the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece said in a press release earlier this month. "We may be in the proverbial ‘red zone,’ but the fight isn’t over. We hope that the voices of our NFL Alumni will help inspire people who have not yet been vaccinated to explore their concerns with a health care professional, get the facts and decide to protect themselves and others."

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk told Fox News last week that all Americans – not just players – should get the coronavirus vaccine.

"Don’t listen to the pundits on social media, the stuff that you’re reading … Actually go to your doctor, so you can make an educated decision," he said. "That’s what this whole thing is about. If we can get people to do that, then this whole campaign and what we’re doing is going to be worth something. Just stop listening to the non-doctors, and go listen to your doctors. Sit down with a health care professional and hear what they have to say about the benefits of doing it versus not doing it, and if you do it, what the repercussions are."

