Barry Enright overcomes 2 solo homers in 6 innings to lift Arizona to 8-4 win over Washington

Kelly Johnson and Adam LaRoche had three hits each, and Barry Enright overcame two of Washington's four solo homers in six solid innings to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-4 win over the mistake-prone Nationals Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks struck out 12 times to eclipse 1,000 for the season, offsetting that with 13 hits and Justin Upton's two RBIs to earn a four-game split.

Enright (3-2) gave up solo homers to Adam Kennedy in the third inning and Ryan Zimmerman in the fifth, but little else to earn the win after two tough no-decisions.

Zimmerman added another solo homer off Esmerling Vasquez to follow Roger Bernadina's the inning before, but the Nationals couldn't overcome a shaky start from Ross Detwiler (0-2) and sloppy fielding.

These two last-place teams played in front of the smallest crowd in Chase Field history Wednesday night (15,670) and were greeted with another third-full crowd that was second-smallest in team history.

The few who showed up got to see a sometimes-stinky game filled with four errors — three by Washington — a botched squeeze and a strikeout that scored a run.

Nationals first baseman Adam Dunn had an ugly error in the second inning that led to an unearned run and two more scored in the fourth when Zimmerman botched a grounder at third.

All three unearned runs came with Detwiler on the mound, but those weren't his only problem.

The left-hander was hit hard, giving up an RBI double to Bobby Crosby in the second inning, run-scoring singles to Stephen Drew and Enright — after a failed squeeze attempt — in the fourth and another to Upton in the fifth.

Detwiler allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings.

Arizona wasn't done, scoring two more odd runs in the inning off Collin Balester.

The first came on a single by Rusty Ryal that somehow trickled through the hole on the right side despite most of his bat breaking off and flying toward third.

Enright then swung on a 55-foot pitch for strike three, but the ball bounded past catcher Wil Nieves, who turned to throw home instead of first. Balester didn't cover and LaRoche scored, making it 7-2.

Enright was just right with his arm, though, giving up two runs on seven hits after going winless his previous two starts despite giving up four total runs.

NOTES: Arizona 3B Mark Reynolds was held out of the lineup despite tests revealing he didn't have a concussion from being struck on the helmet by a pitch on Tuesday. Reynolds tried to play Wednesday, but left in the seventh inning after feeling woozy. ... Zimmerman has 21 homers. ... Johnson extended his hitting streak to 11 games.