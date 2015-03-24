Barrett injured in Ohio State's win over Michigan

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The season is over for the Michigan Wolverines and, unfortunately, for Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Barrett left the field on a cart after breaking his right ankle early in fourth quarter in a 42-28 victory for the seventh-ranked Buckeyes over their rivals.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-0 Big Ten) scored two touchdowns in a minute late in the fourth to put the game away and become the first Big Ten team to win all its regular-season conference games in three consecutive seasons.

Barrett completed 13-of-21 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown and rushed for 89 yards and two scores before exiting.

Ezekiel Elliott had 121 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Buckeyes, who will play Wisconsin in next week's Big Ten title game.

"I think it's all going to be how we play next week," OSU head coach Urban Meyer said when asked if Barrett's injury will affect the Buckeyes' chances of making the College Football Playoff. "We're going to have (sophomore quarterback) Cardale (Jones) ready to go."

Devin Gardner was 22-of-32 for 233 yards with two touchdown passes for Michigan (5-7, 3-5), but he also committed two turnovers - one of which was returned for a score.

Brady Hoke, in likely his final game as Michigan's head coach, spoke of the Wolverines' disappointing season afterwards.

"I'm really proud of this football team. I'm disappointed for them, but I'm proud of how they hung together as a group," Hoke said.

Barrett capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Ohio State a 21-14 lead.

Drake Johnson rushed for two touchdowns for Michigan, the second tying coming on the ensuing possession. He injured his left knee at the end of 4-yard run that finished off a 12-play, 75-yard sequence.

The Buckeyes responded by marching 81 yards in 14 plays and regained the lead on Elliott's short TD run.

Barrett was injured following a three-and-out by the Wolverines. His leg got caught underneath him as he was being tackled at the end of a run for no gain.

After another Michigan punt, Elliott ran 44 yards for a touchdown on 4th- and-1. Joey Bosa then forced a Gardner fumble, which was scooped and returned 33 yards by Darron Lee to make it 42-21.

Gardner threw a late TD pass to Freddy Canteen to complete the scoring.

Barrett hit Nick Vannett for a 6-yard touchdown off play-action after Gardner was intercepted by Vonn Bell on the game's second play.

Later in the first quarter, Gardner completed a 45-yard pass to Devin Funchess to set up a 12-yard scoring strike to Jake Butt on the next snap.

Ohio State punted to begin the second quarter, pinning Michigan at its own 5- yard line. The Wolverines responded with meticulous 15-play drive and grabbed a 14-7 lead when Johnson powered his way in for a 2-yard score.

Stagnant for much of the first half, the Buckeyes' offense came alive late in the first half. Ohio State tied the game by constructing a 10-play, 83-yard drive, which ended with a 25-yard touchdown scramble by Barrett with seven seconds remaining.

Game Notes

Barrett established a new Big Ten single-season record for total touchdowns with 45. He broke Drew Brees' previous mark of 42 set in 1998 ... Ohio State won its 24th consecutive regular-season Big Ten game, extending a conference record ... Johnson had 74 yards on 15 carries ... Funchess caught seven passes for 108 yards.