Last Update January 8, 2015

Barcelona coach Martino says something is wrong with Messi after Argentine throws up in game

By | Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino says "something is not right" with Lionel Messi after the Argentina forward vomited during an exhibition.

The 26-year-old Messi was doubled over and appeared to be sick during Argentina's 0-0 tie against Romania on Wednesday.

Martino thought Messi had the flu before a 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad nearly two weeks ago. But Martino says it appears that "this is something he's had for quite some time. I'm not a specialist ... but something is not right, even if it doesn't affect his way of working."

Martino says Messi has gone to see a specialist, but that proved inconclusive.