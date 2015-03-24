Barcelona coach Martino says something is wrong with Messi after Argentine throws up in game

Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino says "something is not right" with Lionel Messi after the Argentina forward vomited during an exhibition.

The 26-year-old Messi was doubled over and appeared to be sick during Argentina's 0-0 tie against Romania on Wednesday.

Martino thought Messi had the flu before a 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad nearly two weeks ago. But Martino says it appears that "this is something he's had for quite some time. I'm not a specialist ... but something is not right, even if it doesn't affect his way of working."

Martino says Messi has gone to see a specialist, but that proved inconclusive.