Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand slam title at French Open after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Unseeded Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets in the Women’s French Open Final on Saturday.

Krejcikova, 25, called the crowd atmosphere "amazing" after she beat the odds in only her fifth major tournament in singles, beating 31st-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

DJOKOVIC HANDS NADAL 3RD LOSS IN 108 FRENCH OPEN MATCHES, ADVANCES TO MEN’S FINAL

Krejcikova took quick control of the match after winning the first set with ease but her concentration was broken in the second, falling 1-5 before Pavlyuchenkova had to be seen by a medic and eventually claimed the set.

Krejcikova broke a 2-1 lead in the third set but the two went back and forth before she could serve out for the match at 5-3. Pavlyuchenkova would fight off three match points before losing the final set on a long backhand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just want to thank everyone for coming today and cheering for us. The atmosphere was amazing. I was super happy that I was able to enjoy it. I am just really happy.," Krejcikova said after the match. "It’s hard to put words together. l I cannot believe that I won a grand slam."

She also spoke about her former coach Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon champion who died of cancer in 2017.

"Pretty much her last words were just enjoy and just try to win a Grand Slam. I know somewhere she's looking over me. She was such an inspiration for me. I just really miss her and hope she’s happy right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Krejcikova’s time at Roland Garros isn’t finished just yet. On Sunday she will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.