Suspect in bar stabbings that killed 2, including brother of 49ers QB, added to Tennessee's most-wanted list

A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal stabbings of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and another man is one of the state's most wanted criminal suspects, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael Mosley, 23, who is wanted for two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide, was put on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted list hours after Metro Nashville Police announced charges against him.

The stabbings, which took place at a Nashville bar, resulted in the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21. A third victim, who was not identified, suffered injuries to his eye and arm, the Tennessean reported. Clayton Beathard is the brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Police are trying to learn more about what led up to the altercation but said it appears that the fight was over an "unwanted" advance made "by a man toward a woman in the bar.”

C.J. Beathard, 26, returned to the Nashville area to support his family and missed Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Beathard brothers are the grandsons of Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard and sons of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard.

The Dogwood Bar, where the attack occurred, released a statement Saturday offering their condolences to the victims.

According to the Tennessean, Mosley’s criminal history includes aggravated assault, attempted aggravated burglary and drug-related arrests going back as far as 2014. At the time the stabbings took place, Mosley was out on a $5,000 bond while facing an assault charge for allegedly punching a woman at a Walmart in 2018.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.