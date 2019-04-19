Baltimore Ravens owner commits $100G to help rebuild churches ruined in arson attacks

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Biscotti donated $100,000 to help rebuild three Louisiana churches that were recently burned down in an arson attack, former NFL player Benjamin Watson said Wednesday.

Watson wrote in a tweet that Biscotti called him Sunday to commit the money.

FORMER NFL STAR IS HELPING TO REBUILD 3 LOUISIANA CHURCHES RUINED IN ARSON ATTACKS

Three Baptist churches were targeted over a 10-day span from March 26 to April 4: St Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre; Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas; Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $2 million as of Friday.

Watson tweeted April 9 he was monitoring the situation carefully. He then reached out to the pastors of the churches and helped launch the GoFundMe.

“In speaking with these pastors I am in awe and inspired by their faith and courage, comforting their congregations and family members,” Watson told the New Orleans Advocate. “Through sadness and shock they spoke of forgiveness for the arsonist and grace for tomorrow. Most importantly they spoke of being overwhelmed by support from people of goodwill and all religions from around the country. And they were humbled by what God has already done through this series of events.”

Holden Matthews, the 21-year-old son of a local sheriff's deputy, was arrested and charged with arson in the church attacks. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.