Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson credits the Lord for stellar performance: 'Let the Lord know He's number one'

Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t taking credit for the record year he’s been having, instead, telling reporters Wednesday he owes all his success to the Lord.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Ravens' upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson was asked what keeps him so humble amid all of his success this season.

“The Lord,” he said. “I give Him all his praise, the glory, the honor, because without Him I could have been doing anything. It's crazy.”

The 22-year-old continued: “l'll be thinking about it, talking to Him throughout the day like, ‘Man, appreciate you. I thank you.’ Because, when you feel like you're bigger than the Lord, that's when all that success dies. It goes away.”

Jackson said he feels it’s important to “let Him know He’s the reason you’re having that much success.”

The Ravens are first in the AFC North with a 12-2 record. Jackson broke the single-season record by a quarterback for rushing yards during last week’s game against the New York Jets with 1,103 yards.

“I have my family around me, my teammates – great teammates, coaching staff. We just have to keep it going and let the Lord know He's number one.”

The Ravens' will take on the Browns, 6-8, Sunday at 1 p.m.