Baltimore Ravens discipline staff member for conduct related to COVID-19 outbreak on team

Staff member is reportedly a strength and conditioning coach

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens disciplined a staff member after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to move the team's Thanksgiving night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Sunday. 

Seven Ravens players and multiple coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Ravens staff member is a strength and conditioning coach who did not report COVID-19 symptoms, and did not consistently wear a mask or tracking device, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CASE, BROWNS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN TRAINING FACILITY, RETURN IN SHIFTS

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," the Ravens said in a statement

This will be the second game the pandemic shifted for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's week four game was moved due to an outbreak on the Tennessee Titans in October. 

Steelers' players sounded off on Twitter Wednesday about having their schedule changed for a second time due to COVID outbreaks on an opponent's side.

The Steelers now will try to keep their undefeated season rolling Sunday at 1:15 pm ET gainst the Ravens. 

Thanksgiving Day will still have its two earlier games played. The Houston Texans take on the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET and the Dallas Cowboys square off against the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.