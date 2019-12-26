Baltimore Ravens could face fine over Bluetooth device on sideline: report

The Baltimore Ravens could be facing a fine for what a staffer was wearing in his ear while he stood behind John Harbaugh on Sunday during their game against the Cleveland Browns.

Images on social media showed the man standing behind Harbaugh wearing a Bluetooth earpiece. According to Pro Football Talk, the man is believed to be the team’s director of security Darren Sanders.

BEN ROETHLISBERGER SQUASHES RETIREMENT RUMORS ON TWITTER BUT FANS QUICKLY LEARN THEY'VE BEEN BLOCKED

The NFL-centric website noted that wearing such a device is a violation of league rules. The league bans devices that transmit messages. Only team doctors and training staff are permitted to wear Bluetooth devices or similar items.

The Ravens were accused of cheating to win by fans on social media. Baltimore won the game 31-15 to improve to 13-2 on the season and claim home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

JJ WATT EYES HOUSTON TEXANS PLAYOFF GAME RETURN TWO MONTHS AFTER TEARING PECTORAL MUSCLE

According to ESPN, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines while he helped coach the team’s backup quarterbacks as he sat out due to a season-ending elbow injury.

Roethlisberger reportedly was upset over the fine because he claimed he didn’t receive a warning that it could be a violation of league rules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear what type of fine the Ravens could receive over the earpiece.