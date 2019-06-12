Baltimore Ravens coach reportedly pulls Michael Pierce from practice after showing up out of shape

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reportedly booted Michael Pierce from the team’s first official practice this week after the defensive tackle showed up out of shape.

Pierce, 26, made his first appearance with the team on Tuesday after not attending any of the voluntary offseason practices, ESPN reported.

The restricted free agent, who was listed at 340 pounds during the 2018 season, appeared to be much heavier.

Following the stretching portion of the minicamp, Harbaugh pulled Pierce aside and shortly after he left the field.

"He's not ready for this practice yet," Harbaugh told ESPN. "I think you could probably tell."

Harbaugh added that the decision to bench Pierce comes “from a safety standpoint” and out of concern “for his own health.”

“We recognize that and pulled him off," he said.

According to the team’s NFL stats, Pierce entered his 4th season last year at 340 pounds and 6 feet tall.