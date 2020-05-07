Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Baltimore Ravens 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 scheduleVideo

Jim Gray on NFL releasing 2020 schedule

The National Football League is releasing the 2020 season schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic; Fox News sports contributor Jim Gray tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ what we can expect.

The Baltimore Ravens were the best team during the 2019 regular season, and with a reloaded offense will try to make sure they get further in the 2020 playoffs than they did last time.

The Ravens will face teams in the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West and NFC East during the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will be back in 2020 with a reloaded offense thanks to the selection of J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay. Lamar Jackson will be in a good position to repeat as NFL MVP with who the Ravens are bringing on for offense.

The Ravens may have missed out on a deep playoff run last season, but you can believe they are going to have some tricks up their sleeves to try and replicate their 2019 regular season and push deeper into the playoffs.

Here’s who the Ravens will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 112-144

**

Here are the Ravens' regular-season and preseason schedules:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_