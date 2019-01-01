Baltimore Orioles ranked worst sports team of 2018

Better luck next year.

Data showed the Baltimore Orioles not only had a terrible season but was also ranked the worst team in all of sports in 2018.

FiveThirtyEight used its ELO rating system to determine which team came in first and last. The site stated it has its own “game-by-game ELO ratings and predictions.” The site also used the rating system to rank players as well. The site noted ELO ratings differed between sports and had to put the teams all on a “similar scale.”

The site came up with a list of the worst teams in all of sports, which included four baseball teams. However, the best team of the year was determined to be the World Series champs Boston Red Sox, followed by the Houston Astros. The NBA's Golden State Warriors and the NFL's New Orleans Saints also made the top 10.

On the worst list, the Orioles came at the bottom with an ELO rating of 1415. The team managed to win just 47 games with a finishing record of 47-115, the worst in the majors. Following the dismal season, the team fired manager Buck Showalter and hired Brandon Hyde last month to fill the spot.

Baseball's Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins, and the NFL's New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals joined the Orioles on the worst teams list.