Chris Davis’ historic hitless streak is over; Orioles slugger went 0 for 54 before breaking slump

Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis finally broke his historic hitless streak Saturday afternoon after hitting a two-run single off Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello.

Davis, who signed a $161 million contract in 2016, came up to bat in the top of the first inning at Fenway Park when he smacked the ball to right field allowing Trey Mancini and Dwight Smith Jr. to score. The crowd cheered for Davis as well as his teammates in the dugout. The first baseman kept the ball he hit as well, Mass Live reported.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES' CHRIS DAVIS SETS ANOTHER RECORD IN FUTILITY, BUT REMAINS ENCOURAGED BY FANS

Now that Davis got his hit, many Baltimore bars will have to make well on their promise and give out the free drinks they promised to customers after the first baseman finally got his hit. This week, a few Baltimore bars, including Lee’s Pint & Shell, announced they would give out free drinks to customers when Davis broke his slump, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Davis, 33, had extended his hitless streak 0 for 54 Friday night against the Red Sox after he lined out. The Orioles fell 6-4 against the Red Sox. The former home run champion’s drought is the longest ever by a position player. His last hit was on Sept. 14, 2018. He had 62 straight plate appearances with no hit.

The new mark breaks the previously hitless record set by Tony Bernazard, who went hitless in 57 straight plate appearances in 1984. The stat was noted by MASN’s Steve Melewski.

In Davis' second at-bat, he ground out. The Orioles' lead was short-lived, with the Red Sox tying things up in the 4th.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.