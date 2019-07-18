Baker Mayfield trashes New York Giants fans in defense of Odell Beckham Jr

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has become one of the most outspoken NFL players in less than two full seasons in the league, took down New York Giants fans in a recent interview.

Mayfield defended his current teammate, and former Giants wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. in an interview with ESPN published Wednesday. The second-year quarterback was quick to scold Giants fans who allegedly questioned the three-time Pro Bowler’s work ethic and character.

“He’s here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love and support him and allow him to be himself,” Mayfield said. “He’s here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is.”

Beckham quickly became one of the Giants’ most prolific wide receivers the franchise has ever seen, but some of his antics on the field and off drew the ire of fans.

Mayfield said Browns fans will be more welcoming to Beckham – who is largely seen as a final piece for Cleveland to win the division and make a run in the playoffs.

In 14 games for the Browns, Mayfield threw a rookie record 27 touchdown passes and recorded 3,725 passing yards. He helped the Browns to seven wins last season.