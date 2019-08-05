Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Baker Mayfield crushes beer at Cleveland Indians game

NFL players have spent the offseason showing off their beer-chugging abilities and on Saturday, it appeared that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield outshined everyone.

Mayfield was at the Cleveland Indians game when he was shown on the video board with his wife.

The second-year quarterback first started to sip a beer that he had before being tossed a fresh one. He then used his teeth to puncture a hole in the can and shot-gunned the rest of the beverage.

Mayfield was the latest NFL player to show off their beer-chugging abilities this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers failed at his attempt to chug one during the NBA playoffs at a Milwaukee Bucks game. His teammate David Bakhtiari was able to pour one straight down into his belly.

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford and Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky also made solid beer-chugging attempts over the offseason.

However, for now, it appears Mayfield is the leader in this competition.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.