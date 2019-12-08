Bahamas Bowl 2019: Charlotte vs. Buffalo preview, how to watch & more

The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will be played between the Charlotte 49ers and the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 20. The game will be played at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau.

The 49ers come into the game with a 7-5 record and a 5-3 record in Conference USA. The Bulls will come into the bowl game with a 7-5 record and a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference this season.

It is the first time the 49ers will be playing a postseason bowl game in their program’s history. Chris Reynolds leads Charlotte with 2,366 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. Ben LeMay has 1,027 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the 49ers this season as well. Charlotte’s defense is led by Alex Highsmith, who has 15 sacks this season and is coming off a 4 1/2-sack game against Old Dominion on Nov. 30.

It is their fourth appearance in a bowl game, but the program has yet to win one. The Bulls’ offense is led by quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who has 1,116 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season. He came in for Matt Myers, who suffered a neck injury earlier this season. Jaret Patterson has 17 rushing touchdowns and 1,626 rushing yards this season. Kevin Marks also has more than 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Buffalo safety Joey Banks has three interceptions this season.

This is the first time Charlotte and Buffalo are playing each other.

BAHAMAS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Makers Wanted

Date: December 21

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

ODDS

Moneyline: Buffalo (-240), Charlotte (+190)

Spread: Buffalo (-6.5), Charlotte (+6.5)

Over/Under: 58; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy Bet-NJ.com