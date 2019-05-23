Ayesha Curry shuts down commenter who body-shamed her 10-month-old son: ‘Excuse you?’

Ayesha Curry appeared good-natured when questioned about her weight on a Tuesday Instagram post, but drew the line when the comments began body-shaming her 10-month-old son.

The 30-year-old celebrity chef and spouse of Stephen Curry had shared a photo of her family celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Western Conference final victory.

“Are you pregnant again?????” read one of the comments.

“Absolutely not LOL,” Curry responded. “My 30-lb. son is just breaking my back in every photo.”

But when the comments shifter to her son’s weight, Curry’s tone turned more defensive.

“Maybe portion-control his food a bid,” read a now-deleted comment.

Curry shot back: “Excuse you? No. Just no.”

Others came to her defense, quipping that the author of the comment ought to “portion control his rudeness!! Chubby babies are the cutest!!”

“Seriously? that comment is not okay,” wrote another user. “It disgusts me that you would post and say this.”