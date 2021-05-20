Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to have hearing after 'dangerous' hit on Blues' Justin Faulk

Colorado Avalanche centerman Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after a nasty check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

Kadri, 30, will have a video hearing Thursday to determine what disciplinary measures will be taken. He is most likely facing a suspension, although for how many games remains unclear.

Faulk had control of the puck in Colorado’s zone halfway through the third period when Kadri skated at him full force and leveled him to the ground. Faulk left the game and Kadri was given a five-minute major and game misconduct, ending his night as well.

"That’s a very dangerous hit," Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. "It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see."

Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head. Kadri was suspended for four games for cross-checking in 2016, three games for boarding in 2018 and the rest of the first round of the playoffs for cross-checking in 2019.

"Greasy elbow by Josty," Blues’ Brayden Schenn said. "I understand he’s going into the battle but you’ve got to know how to control your elbow and not get it up in a D-man’s face."

A suspension for Kadri could risk the Avalanche’s 2-0 lead over the Blues. Game 3 is set for Friday night in St. Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.