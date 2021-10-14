Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog faces criticism for boarding Blackhawks player

Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog came under fire Wednesday for his hit on Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach.

Landeskog’s hit came in the third period as Colorado was leading 4-2. Dach tried to get control of the puck in the neutral zone and went down to one knee when Landeskog put the hit on him. Landeskog was called for boarding on the play and received criticism on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado won the game, 4-2. Landeskog scored his first goal of the season in the first period. Three of the team’s four goals were in the first period.

The Avalanche were without center Nathan MacKinnon and coach Jared Bednar. Both were in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the club. Colorado assistants Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team against the Blackhawks.

OVECHKIN SCORES TWICE, CAPITALS BEAT RANGERS 5-1 IN OPENER

"We’ve been able to stay in contact with Jared, and he’s done some video work. It’s just a question of taking Jared’s responsibilities and splitting them between Nolan and I," Bennett said.

MacKinnon and Bednar could return as early as Saturday, general manager Joe Sakic said.

Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 32 shots in his team debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago got goals from Dominik Kubalik and Connor Murphy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.