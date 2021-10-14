Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog faces criticism for boarding Blackhawks player

Gabriel Landeskog's hit came in 3rd period against Blackhawks' Kirby Dach

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog came under fire Wednesday for his hit on Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach.

Landeskog’s hit came in the third period as Colorado was leading 4-2. Dach tried to get control of the puck in the neutral zone and went down to one knee when Landeskog put the hit on him. Landeskog was called for boarding on the play and received criticism on Twitter.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, top, holds Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik and is called for a penalty during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, top, holds Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik and is called for a penalty during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado won the game, 4-2. Landeskog scored his first goal of the season in the first period. Three of the team’s four goals were in the first period.

The Avalanche were without center Nathan MacKinnon and coach Jared Bednar. Both were in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the club. Colorado assistants Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team against the Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"We’ve been able to stay in contact with Jared, and he’s done some video work. It’s just a question of taking Jared’s responsibilities and splitting them between Nolan and I," Bennett said.

MacKinnon and Bednar could return as early as Saturday, general manager Joe Sakic said.

Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 32 shots in his team debut.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) prepares to take a shot on goal in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 13, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) prepares to take a shot on goal in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 13, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago got goals from Dominik Kubalik and Connor Murphy.

