Australian equestrian Mary Hanna the oldest Olympian competing in Tokyo

Australian equestrian Mary Hanna proved that age is just a number as she looks to take home a medal in Tokyo.

The 66-year-old grandmother is competing in her seventh Olympics. She will be the second-oldest woman to take part in an Olympics, after Lorna Johnstone of Britain. Johnstone, an equestrian, compete in the 1972 Olympics at age 70.

Hanna has never medaled in any of the Games she’s participated in. She’s competed in the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be selected for my sixth Olympics," Hanna said in a June statement. "It has been a truly testing time for all with so many challenges…a bit like walking a tightrope to get this far, and I am sure it’s been the same for my fellow team members.

"In spite of this I am so proud to be joining Kelly Layne and Simone Pearce to represent Australia, and I am sure together we will make a great team."

Hare will be riding her mare Calanta. She will compete in dressage.

"Mary continues to inspire with decades of performing at a world class level, becoming the first woman to make six Olympic Games for Australia," Ian Chesterman, the chef de mission of the Australian Olympic Team said in a statement in June announcing the equestrian team.

"Congratulations to all riders selected today, Australians will be thrilled to watch our Equestrian team in action in Tokyo and to see Australian Olympic history made," he added. "Thank you to the families, supporters, coaches, grooms and Equestrian Australia who have helped these six riders over decades to achieve their Olympic selection for Tokyo."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.