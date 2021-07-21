Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Australian champion equestrian banned from Olympics over positive cocaine test

Jamie Kermond had won events in Australia before being selected for the Games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Australian equestrian will no longer be able to participate in the Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, officials announced Wednesday.

Jamie Kermond, 36, a show jumper, was set to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Equestrian Australia said earlier Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26. Officials said Kermond was banned from competing in the Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The drug is banned under Australian and world doping laws.

AMBER HILL, WORLD'S TOP SPORT SHOOTER, TO MISS OLYMPICS OVER CORONAVIRUS

Kermond said Wednesday the positive test came from a recent social event, according to AAP.

"Sport Integrity Australia informed me last night that I had tested positive to cocaine following a test last month. It is likely that positive result was from a single recreational use of the drug during a social event and had no connection with my sport of equestrian," Kermond said.

"The consequence of this positive result is that I have been provisionally suspended from my sport by Equestrian Australia."

He added that he hoped his actions could be forgiven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a triple Australian showjumping champion and was ranked 1,013th in the world rankings.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_