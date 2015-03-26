Australia, Ireland share lead at World Cup of Golf

Australia's Richard Green and Brendan Jones failed to save par on the final hole Friday as they dropped back into a share of the lead with Ireland after two rounds the World Cup of Golf.

The closing bogey for the Australians wrapped up a round of two-under 70. The Irish team of Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy posted a four-under 68 to grab a share of the lead. The teams finished 36 holes at 13-under-par 131.

The Australians haven't won this title since 1989, while Ireland's last victory was in 1997. McDowell and McIlroy finished second to the Italian brother team of Edoardo and Francesco Molinari in 2009.

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher and Martin Laird played alongside the Australians in the second round and they also bogeyed the last. The Scots combined for a three-under 69, which left them alone in third at minus-12 at Mission Hills Golf Club.

New Zealand's Michael Hendry and Gareth Paddison combined for a 68 to match the low round of the day. They moved into a share of fourth at 10-under 134.

They were joined there by the United States team of Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland, who managed a two-under 70 on Friday, and the Spanish duo of Miguel Angel Jimenez and Alvaro Quiros. The Spaniards shot three-under 69 on Friday.

Friday' play was foursomes, or alternate shot, while Saturday's third round will rotate back to fourballs. Sunday's final round will again be foursomes.

The Aussies got on the board with a birdie on the second, but they gave that shot back with a bogey on the fourth. They quickly atoned for that error with a birdie on No. 5.

Green then poured in a 10-footer for eagle on the par-five sixth to move the Australians to 14-under, where they were two clear of Ireland. The Australians parred their next six holes.

Green rolled in a birdie putt on the par-five 13th to extend the Australians lead to three. However, they stumbled to a bogey on 15, and dropped another stroke at the last two fall back into a tie with the Irish team.

Ireland's duo converted three birdies in a four-hole span from the fourth to move to 12-under. They traded a bogey for a birdie from the 11th and again from the 13th.

They birdied the 16th to move to 13-under. The Irish duo parred the final two holes.

NOTES: The defending champions from Italy -- the Molinaris -- had four birdies and a bogey in a round of three-under 69. They share 10th place a minus- eight...The United States has not won since claiming back-to-back titles in 1999-2000...There are 28 teams competing this week.