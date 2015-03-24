Austin Peay comes back in final minute to earn win over Division III Berea, 68-63

Chris Horton's jumper with :41 left in the game gave Austin Peay the lead and the Governors were 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final :09 to hold off an upset bid by Division III Berea, 68-63 Sunday.

The Mountaineers, beginning a transitional season into NCAA Division III, took the lead at 15-13 on a 3-pointer by Richard Parker, extending the advantage to as many as 17 points in the first half.

Austin Peay (1-1) battled back, taking the lead on a layup by Chris Horton with 4:03 left.

Tevin Webster pulled Berea even again with a layup and the score remained tied into the final minute.

Chris Freeman finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Austin Peay, with Horton adding 15 points and 13 boards. The Governors were 17 of 22 from the free throw line.

London Moore had 16 points to lead Berea.