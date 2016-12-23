Augusto Pérez: A One-Legged Olympian In Two Sports
Cancer hasn't stopped Augusto "Goose" Pérez from making it to two Paralympic games for curling. Now he hopes to head to Sochi on skis.
Augusto "Goose" Perez poses for a portrait during Day Three of the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit at the Palmer House Hilton on September 12, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: Paralympic Curler Augusto Perez poses for a portrait during Day Three of the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit at the Palmer House Hilton on September 12, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Augusto_Goose_Perez__4_https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
PINEROLO, ITALY - MARCH 13: Wes Smith of the USA chats to team mate Augusto Perez during the Wheelchair Curling match between the USA and Denmark on day three of the Turin 2006 Winter Paralympic Games on March 13, 2006 in Pinerolo, Italy.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
PINEROLO, ITALY - MARCH 13: James Joseph (L) of the USA chats to team mate Augusto Perez during Wheelchair Curling match between the USA and Denmark on day three of the Turin 2006 Winter Paralympic Games on March 13, 2006 in Pinerolo, Italy.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Augusto_Goose_Perez__5_https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Augusto-Goose-Perez-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 14: Jim Pierce (bottom) and Jacqui Kapinowski (center) of the United States watch as Augusto Perez (top) releases a stone during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin game between the United States and Germany on day three of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Paralympic Games at Vancouver Olympic Centre on March 14, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.
