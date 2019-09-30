Auburn Tigers running back accidentally falls into Mississippi State dog mascot

Auburn Tigers running back Boobee Whitlow created some controversy when he scored a touchdown during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The redshirt-sophomore running back was on his way into the end zone and was tackled from behind upon crossing the goal line. Whitlow’s momentum carried him further and he slid down headfirst into the Bulldogs’ live mascot – Bully XXI.

“I thought the dog was about to bite him,” Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams told AL.com. “I saw him hit the dog and was like, 'Oh, snap.' I ran over there. I was fixing to square up with the dog. But it was all good…. I don't think he knew. I saw the dog, though. He hit the dog, and I saw the dog look back at him. I was like, 'Oh, snap.’”

Mississippi State fans were not happy that Whitlow ran into the dog, though a video clip appeared to show the incident was just an accident.

The dog’s official Twitter account made his fans know that he was fine after the play.

Whitlow finished with three rushing touchdowns on 10 carries and 55 rushing yards.

Auburn picked up the win, 56-23.