Auburn University senior gymnast reacts to video of leg injury: 'My pain is not your entertainment'

After dislocating both knees and tearing multiple ligaments during an NCAA gymnastics regional event, a senior gymnast from Auburn University has asked that video of the devastating injury stop being shared.

Samantha Cerio was attempting a handspring double front with a blind landing at the Baton Rouge Regional on March 5 when she fell on the mat, screaming in agony. The moment was captured on video and went viral. Cerio reacted Wednesday, tweeting: "My pain is not your entertainment."

“Those of you posting and tagging me in the video of my injury, I am asking you to please stop,” Cerio wrote before setting her account to private. “Going through the pain and seeing my knees bent unnaturally in real life was horrible enough, but to continue to see it from videos/pictures because some people feel entitled to repost it is not okay. I have family, friends, and teammates who do not need to see me getting injured over and over again. My pain is not your entertainment.”

Auburn Gymnastics then tweeted a video highlighting Cerio’s many athletic and academic accomplishments, writing: “If there's any video you should watch of @sam_cerio, this is it.”

The aerospace engineering major, who recently announced she is retiring from the sport, is graduating in May and already has a job lined up with Boeing in Seattle where she will be working on rockets.

The road to reaching full health will be “a long and difficult one,” but Cerio is expected to make “a complete recovery,” said Auburn coach Jeff Graba following the gymnast's successful surgery on Tuesday.

