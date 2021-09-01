Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers
Published

Auburn’s Bo Nix approached marriage proposal like game day

Bo Nix said he prepared like he was going to play on Saturday

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Auburn’s third-year quarterback Bo Nix recently approached a new kind of high-pressure situation in a similar manner that he approaches game day.

Nix proposed to his girlfriend over the summer, and speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he compared his proposal day to a football game day.

"I woke up kind of like it was game day," Nix told reporters, per Saturday Down South. "Similar feel to it. A lot at stake. A lot of preparation went into it."

But Nix said he was more comfortable proposing than he is on football game day because "there’s so much on the opposing side that can go wrong," Auburn beat reporter Bennett Durando reports.

SDS reports Auburn fans hope the off-the-market QB also produces positive outcomes on the field this fall.