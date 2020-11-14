Aubrey Huff trends on social media after Kim Ng breaks barriers in MLB

Kim Ng broke a barrier when she was hired as the general manager of the Miami Marlins -- but it was former MLB infielder Aubrey Huff who ended up trending on social media Friday.

Huff has been known for making outlandish comments about men’s fashion, coronavirus, San Francisco Giants players kneeling during the national anthem, and Iranian women. He’s also created a stir when he told 95.7 The Game in February that he didn’t think women belonged in men’s pro sports.

“I don’t believe a woman should be in men’s pro sports ... There’s so many more people, especially men, who grind it out who deserve that spot more than she does. But I also don’t believe that men belong in women’s college sports or sports in general, either. Why would they want to be? I wouldn’t want to coach women in sports. Women are tough enough to deal with anyway,” he said at the time.

It’s those comments that caused people to come after him after Ng was hired. The Marlins made Ng the first female general manager in North American pro sports. For hours, Huff was a top trend on social media -- without having said anything about the hire.

Huff was as surprised as anyone to see his name on the trends list.

“Didn’t even respond anywhere to this story of the first @mlb GM yet I’m trending on Twitter. Living rent free in libs heads!” he wrote.

He would later congratulate Ng for the accomplishment.

“Congratulations to the @Marlins hiring the 1st female GM in @MLB history! Best hire in a decade.”