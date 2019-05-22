Expand / Collapse search
Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa suffers ankle injury after slide tackle

Ryan Gaydos
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa suffered an ankle injury Tuesday on a slide tackle in a friendly against Beitar Jerusalem.

Costa, who was playing in his first match since April, didn’t suffer any bone damage to the ankle, the club said. He left the pitch on a stretcher.

The team is expected to perform more tests on Costa’s ankle to determine whether he suffered any ligament damage, according to the Associated Press.

Costa was returning to Atletico Madrid after missing the last seven La Liga matches due to suspension. He received the ban for insulting a referee, according to Goal.com.

Athletico Madrid lost the match, 2-1. The club’s lone goal was scored by Antoine Griezmann, who was playing his last match for the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

