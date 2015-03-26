Atletico earns emphatic win over Sporting Gijon

Atletico Madrid made a resounding statement 0 home win over Sporting Gijon.

An own-goal from Alberto Lora gave Atletico the lead by halftime, but the club was firmly in the driver's seat in the second half following a goal from Eduardo Salvio and a brace from Falcao.

In a dominant first half from Atletico, it seemed as if anyone could have scored. Against all odds, it was Lora who actually conceded an own goal for Gijon in the 28th minute.

Salvio doubled the lead for Atletico in the 68th minute, while Falcao extended it with goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes to cap a master-class performance.

It was the second league win of the season for Atletico, which has claimed seven points from its first four matches. Gijon continues to struggle, bottoming La Liga with zero points and nine goals conceded from four matches.

Racing 0, Real Madrid 0

Santander, Spain - After suffering its first loss of the season in its last outing, Real Madrid failed to bounce back as it was held to a 0-0 draw with Racing Santander on Wednesday.

Racing earns its second point of the season, sitting second from last with two points. Real Madrid stumbles a bit after beginning its campaign with two- straight wins. It has seven points from its four matches in the early Spanish season.

Valencia 2, Barcelona 2

Valencia, Spain - Valencia took sole possession of first place in La Liga on Wednesday for at least 24 hours with a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

The point moves Valencia just ahead of Real Betis, which takes the field on Thursday against Real Zaragoza.

Valencia took the lead in the 12th minute from an Eric Abidal own goal, but Pedro pulled one back immediately for Barcelona, equalizing in two minutes later.

Pablo Hernandez gave Valencia another lead with his goal in the 23rd minute, but Barcelona equalized again through Cesc Fabregas on an assist from Lionel Messi.

Malaga 1, Athletic Bilbao 0

Malaga, Spain - Malaga's summer spending appears to have paid off in the short term, as it defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Wednesday for its third win of the season.

Santi Cazorla provided the goal for Malaga in 62nd minute, extending the club's winning streak to three games. Malaga has nine points from its opening four matches, while Bilbao has managed just one.

Levante 2, Rayo Vallecano 1

Madrid, Spain - Levante was able to build upon its defeat of Real Madrid, as it topped Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Wednesday for its second-straight win.

Valdo opened the scoring for Levante in the 10th minute before Sergio Ballesteros doubled the lead in the 28th minute. Raul Tamudo pulled a goal back Rayo Vallecano in the 72nd minute, but it was not enough.