Atlantic Sun Conference women's basketball championship history

The Atlantic Sun Conference, also known as the ASUN Conference, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features nine teams, including Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville University, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, NJIT, North Alabama, North Florida and Stetson.

The Atlantic Sun Conference tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 11.

The conference began holding women’s basketball conference tournaments in 1986.

Read below for a list of past winners of the championships.

2019: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast won its sixth conference title in eight years, beating Liberty 72-49. Keri Jewett-Giles was named tournament MVP.

2018: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast repeated in 2018, defeating Jacksonville 68-58. China Dow won her second MVP award.

2017: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast got its title back in 2017, defeating Stetson 77-70. China Dow as named tournament MVP.

2016: JACKSONVILLE

Jacksonville ended Florida Gulf Coast’s run in 2016, winning 56-54. Brandi Buie was named tournament MVP.

2015: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast won its third title in four seasons, defeating Northern Kentucky 60-43. Whitney Knight won the MVP award.

2014: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast got the better of Stetson in round three in 2014. The Eagles on 72-70. Jenna Cobb was named tournament MVP.

2013: STETSON

Stetson got revenge in 2013, beating Florida Gulf Coast for the title 70-64. Joyce Iamstrong won the MVP.

2012: FLORIDA GULF COAST

Florida Gulf Coast took home its first conference title in 2012. The Eagles beat Stetson, 67-39. Sarah Hansen got to take home the MVP award.

2011: STETSON

In 2011, Stetson defeated Jacksonville 69-50. Victoria McGowan was named tournament MVP

2010: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State won its third straight title in 2010, defeating North Florida 63-62. Siarre Evans won a second MVP award.

2009: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State repeated in 2009. The Buccaneers defeated Jacksonville, 58-52. Siarre Evans was named tournament MVP.

2008: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

In 2008, East Tennessee State defeated Jacksonville 75-72. Latisha Belcher was named MVP.

2007: BELMONT

Belmont defeated East Tennessee State, 69-57. Alysha Clark was named tournament MVP.

2006: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Florida Atlantic defeated Gardner-Webb, 74-63, in 2006. Shontavia Williams was named the tournament’s MVP.

2005: STETSON

Stetson defeated Georgia State, 88-62. Kristy Brown won the MVP award.

2004: LIPSCOMB

Lipscomb won its first title in 2004, defeating Central Florida 64-62. Katie Beth Pate was the MVP.

2003: GEORGIA STATE

In 2003, Georgia State won the conference for the third-straight time with a win over Central Florida 80-63. Evita Rogers repeated as tournament MVP.

2002: GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State repeated as champions in 2002, defeating Florida Atlantic 64-63. Evita Rogers was MVP.

2001: GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State defeated Campbell, 64-62, in 2001. Leslie McElrath was named tournament MVP.

2000: CAMPBELL

Campbell won its first conference title in 2000. They defeated Georgia State, 66-49. April Cromartie took home some MVP hardware.

1999: CENTRAL FLORIDA

In 1999, Central Florida defeated Jacksonville State 80-59. Chariya Davis was tournament MVP.

1998: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

FIU defeated, Georgia State, 86-50, in 1998. Dalma Ivani was named tournament MVP.

1997: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

FIU defeated Jacksonville State, 91-71. Gergana Branzova was named tournament MVP.

1996: CENTRAL FLORIDA

Central Florida won the conference title in 1996, defeating Florida Atlantic 81-57. Tamika Coley was named MVP.

1995: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

FIU won its fourth straight title in 1995. The Panthers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 76-74. Andrea Nagy became the first player to win four tournament MVP awards.

1994: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

In 1994, Florida International defeated Southeastern Louisiana 89-67. Andrea Nagy won her third MVP award.

1993: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Florida International repeated as champions in 1993, defeating Mercer 77-52. Andrea Nagy won a second consecutive tournament MVP.

1992: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Florida International beat Georgia Southern, 88-78, in 1992. Andrea Nagy was named tournament MVP.

1991: MIAMI

Miami won its first conference title in 1991, defeating Florida A&M 73-44. Jeannie Hebert was named MVP.

1990: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Georgia Southern defeated Florida International, 71-70, in 1990. Tracy Wilson was named tournament MVP.

1989: STETSON

Stetson defeated Georgia Southern in 1989. They won the game, 72-65. Phylette Blake, of Georgia Southern, won another tournament MVP.

1988: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Georgia Southern repeated as champions in 1988. They defeated Florida A&M, 73-66. Phylette Blake won her second consecutive tournament MVP.

1987: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

In 1987, Georgia Southern knocked off Florida A&M 74-69. Phylette Blake was named tournament MVP.

1986: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M defeated Georgia Southern, 68-54, in the first conference title game in 1986. Valerie Seay was named tournament MVP.