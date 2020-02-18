Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball championship history

The Atlantic 10 Conference, sometimes known as the A-10, holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 14 teams, which currently includes Davidson, Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis and VCU.

Some of the past winners who are no longer in the conference include Temple, Xavier, Villanova, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Rutgers and Penn State.

The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 15.

The A-10 began having conference tournament championships in 1977.

The conference was originally named the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League in 1976 then was known as the Eastern Athletic Association from 1977 to 1982. It was renamed the Atlantic 10 prior to the start of the 1982-83 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: SAINT LOUIS

Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure, 55-53. Tramaine Isabell was the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2018: DAVIDSON

Davidson won its first A-10 title in 2018. They defeated Rhode Island, 58-57. Peyton Aldridge was named Most Outstanding Player.

2017: RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island narrowly defeated VCU, 70-63. It was VCU’s fourth A-10 title game loss in five seasons. Rhode Island’s E.C. Matthews was named Most Outstanding Player.

2016: ST. JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s won its second title in three seasons in 2016. They defeated VCU, 87-74. Isaiah Miles was named Most Outstanding Player.

2015: VCU

VCU won the A-10 on its third straight appearance. They defeated Dayton, 71-65. Treveon Graham was named Most Outstanding Player.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2014: ST. JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s won its first title since 1997. They defeated VCU, 65-61, in 2014. Halil Kanacevic was named Most Outstanding Player.

2013: SAINT LOUIS

Saint Louis won the conference title in 2013. The Billikens defeated VCU, 62-56. Dwayne Evans was named Most Outstanding Player.

2012: ST. BONAVENTURE

St. Bonaventure won the A-10 in 2012. The Bonnies knocked off Xavier, 67-56, behind Andrew Nicholson. He was awarded Most Outstanding Player.

2011: RICHMOND

Richmond took home its first conference title in 2011. The Spiders defeated Dayton, 67-54. Kevin Anderson was named Most Outstanding Player.

2010: TEMPLE

Temple won its third straight title in 2010. They defeated Richmond, 56-52. Juan Fernandez was named Most Outstanding Player.

2009: TEMPLE

Temple repeated as champion in 2009. The Owls beat Duquesne, 69-64. Dionte Christmas won a second straight Most Outstanding Player award.

2008: TEMPLE

Temple defeated Saint Joseph’s, 69-64, in 2008. Dionte Christmas was named Most Outstanding Player.

2007: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won its second title in three seasons, defeating Rhode Island 78-69. Maureece Rice was named Most Outstanding Player.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2006: XAVIER

Xavier edged Saint Joseph’s in 2006, 62-61. Justin Cage was named Most Outstanding Player. It was the Musketeers’ third title in five seasons.

2005: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won the conference title in 2005. They defeated Saint Joseph’s 76-67. Pat Carroll, of Saint Joseph’s, was named Most Outstanding Player.

2004: XAVIER

Xavier got back to the A-10 winner’s podium in 2004. The Musketeers defeated Dayton, 58-49. Lionel Chalmers was named Most Outstanding Player.

2003: DAYTON

Dayton won the A-10 in 2003. The Flyers defeated Temple, 79-72. Ramond Marshall was named Most Outstanding Player.

2002: XAVIER

In 2002, David West led Xavier to an A-10 title over Richmond 73-60. West was named Most Outstanding Player.

2001: TEMPLE

Temple repeated as champions in 2001. Temple defeated Massachusetts, 76-65. Lynn Greer was named Most Outstanding Player.

2000: TEMPLE

Temple won the A-10 for the first time since 1990. The Owls defeated St. Bonaventure, 65-44, in 2000. Quincy Wadley was named Most Outstanding Player.

1999: RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island defeated Temple, 62-59, in 1999. Future NBA champion Lamar Odom was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1998: XAVIER

Xavier won the A-10 in 1998, defeating George Washington 77-63. Future NBA journeyman James Posey was named Most Outstanding Player.

1997: ST. JOSEPH’S

In 1997, Saint Joseph’s was the conference champion. They defeated Rhode Island, 61-56. Rashid Bey was named Most Outstanding Player.

1996: MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts won the A-10 in 1996 for a fifth straight time. The Minutemen defeated Temple, 76-61. Carmelo Travieso was named Most Outstanding Player.

1995: MASSACHUSETTS

The Minutemen won a fourth straight title in 1995. They defeated Temple for a third straight time, 63-44. Lou Roe was named Most Outstanding Player.

1994: MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts won its third straight conference title in 1994. They defeated Temple, 70-59. Mike Williams was named Most Outstanding Player.

1993: MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts defeated Temple, 69-61, in 1993. Harper Williams won a second Most Outstanding Player award from his performance in the tournament.

1992: MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts started its years of dominance in the A-10 in 1992. The Minutemen defeated West Virginia, 97-91. Harper Williams was named Most Outstanding Player.

1991: PENN STATE

Penn State took home its first A-10 title in 1991. The Nittany Lions defeated George Washington, 81-75. Freddie Barnes was named Most Outstanding Player.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1990: TEMPLE

Temple defeated Massachusetts, 53-51, in 1990. Mark Macon was named Most Outstanding Player.

1989: RUTGERS

Rutgers won a second conference title in 1989. They defeated Penn State, 70-66. Tom Savage was named Most Outstanding Player.

1988: TEMPLE

Temple won its third title in four seasons. The Owls defeated Rhode Island, 68-63, in 1988. Tom Garrick was named Most Outstanding Player.

1987: TEMPLE

Temple won the conference title again. They defeated George Washington, 70-57. Nate Blackwell was named Most Outstanding Player.

1986: ST. JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s defeated West Virginia, 72-64, for its first conference title. Greg Mullee was named Most Outstanding Player.

1985: TEMPLE

In 1985, Temple broke through and won its first A-10 title. The Owls defeated Rutgers, 59-51. Granger Hall was named Most Outstanding Player.

1984: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia repeated as champions in 1984. They defeated St. Bonaventure, 59-56. Lester Rowe was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

1983: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia won the first official Atlantic 10 title in 1983. The Mountaineers defeated Temple, 86-78. Terence Stansbury, of Temple, was named Most Outstanding Player.

1982: PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh repeated as champions in 1982. The Panthers defeated West Virginia, 78-72. Clyde Vaughn was named Most Outstanding Player.

HORIZON LEAGUE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1981: PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh defeated Duquesne, 64-60, in 1981. Lenny McMillan was named Most Outstanding Player.

1980: VILLANOVA

Villanova won a second conference in 1980. The Wildcats defeated West Virginia, 74-62. Lowes Moore was named Most Outstanding Player.

1979: RUTGERS

Rutgers took home the EAA title in 1979. They defeated Pittsburgh, 61-57. James Bailey was named Most Outstanding Player.

1978: VILLANOVA

Villanova won the first Eastern Athletic Association title in 1978. They defeated West Virginia, 63-59. Alex Bradley was named Most Outstanding Player.

PATRIOT LEAGUE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1977: DUQUESNE

Duquesne won the first conference tournament when it was known as the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League. The Dukes defeated Villanova, 57-54. Norm Nixon was named Most Outstanding Player.