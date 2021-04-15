Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Atlanta high school changing its name to honor Hank Aaron

Forrest Hill Academy, named after ex-Confederate leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, will be changing its name to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Change is on the way for a high school in Atlanta.

Forrest Hill Academy, which is named after ex-Confederate leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, will be changing its name to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy starting next school year in honor of the late Atlanta Braves great. The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to change the name of the school that was named after someone who was active in the Ku Klux Klan.

"Names do matter," Atlanta Public Schools board chairman Jason Esteves said via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is very important that we understand our history. It’s very important that we understand where we are coming from," board member Michelle Olympiadis added during Monday’s meeting.

The school was so committed to the name change that the district decided to waive a policy that required a five-year grace period after the death of a person before they get honored with their name on a building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron, who is regarded as one of the greatest players in MLB history, passed away in January at 86 years old.

Eshé Collins, the vice-chair who led the committee that recommended the new name, said the neighborhood is having discussions on trying to rename Forrest Hills Drive, which is the name of the street where the school is located.

The renaming of the school is the fourth the Atlanta Public Schools has made over the last few months.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova