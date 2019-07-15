Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young takes no prisoners during kids basketball camp

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hosted his basketball camp Saturday in Oklahoma and reminded the young hoopers that there’s no such thing as an easy bucket.

Young posted a video of himself scrimmaging with the campers. One of the clips shows Young chasing down a camper who stole the ball and blocking his shot at the rim.

In another clip, Young is being guarded by two campers. The point guard somehow gets out of the double team with some nifty dribbling and a pass to one of his teammates.

Young is the star of a young Hawks team that has rebuilt its roster with dynamic young players. Atlanta selected DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish in this year’s draft.

The Hawks also have a contingent of veterans like Jabari Parker, Vince Carter and Evan Turner who could make a difference off the court if not on it.

Young was among the top rookies in the league's last season. He averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game in 81 starts.