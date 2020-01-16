Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons injured in post-practice car crash: report

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash following an auto accident Wednesday afternoon after the team’s practice, team officials said.

The 6-foot, 9-inch small forward was evaluated after the incident at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, where the diagnosis was made, a Hawks spokesperson said.





Parsons will enter the NBA’s concussion protocol and miss Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta's WXIA-TV reported.

No details about the location, time or other injuries in the car accident were available, the report said.



In his eight years in the league, Parsons, 31, has played for Houston, Dallas and Memphis prior to Atlanta.

Parsons has played in only five games this season, with his last appearance being Dec. 27.